Actor Simon Pegg Calls Star Wars Fans ‘Most Toxic’ And ‘Really Sad’ For Complaining About Diversity In Recent Shows

Actor Simon Pegg believes Star Wars fans are by far the most toxic fan base for movies.

Speaking with the guys of the Jim and Sam radio show on SiriusXM, Pegg was asked about his experience with fans having had appeared in both Star Wars and Star Trek films.

“Who have you found has the hardest fans to please when you’re like jumping into the franchises between Dr. Who, Star Trek, Star Wars. I mean, these are people who, who take these licenses very, very seriously,” asked co-host Sam Roberts.

“To be honest — And as someone who kind of was, you know, kicked off about the prequels when they came out, the Star Wars fan base really seems to be the most kind of toxic at the moment. I’m probably being very controversial to say that,” Pegg said.

“I mean, I’m out of it now … I’ve apologized for the things I said about, you know, Jar Jar Binks. Cause of course there was a fucking actor involved. He was getting a lot of flack and … It was a human being. And because it got a lot of hate, he suffered, you know, and I feel terrible about being part of that,” he added.

Pegg was referencing actor Ahmed Best who notably played Jar Jar Binks in the prequel movies and has stated before that he considered committing suicide after enormous backlash over his portrayal of the character.

Pegg continued, “I find the Star Trek fans have always been very, very inclusive, you know, Star Trek’s about diversity. It has been since 1966, it always was.”

“There’s no sort of like, ‘Oh, you’re suddenly being woke.’ No Star Trek was woke from the beginning, you know? … This is massively progressive. Star Wars suddenly there’s, there’s a little bit more diversity and everyone’s kicking off about it. And it’s, it’s really sad,” he concluded.

Listen above via Jim and Sam on SiriusXM.

