Joe Scarborough Rips White House’s ‘BS’ Iran Spin – and Lays Out the Point Trump Doesn’t Get

Morning Joe host Joe Scarborough ripped the White House’s “bullsh*t” Iran negotiations spin as he reacted to President Donald Trump for letting loose on regime leaders as “scum” while tearing up the current ceasefire, and laid out the point that the president doesn’t get – but that former President Barack Obama did.

The tirade came hours after Trump declared the ceasefire with Iran “over” on Wednesday, while at the NATO summit in Turkey, after an exchange of military strikes overnight between the U.S. and Iran.

Scarborough began by noting that previous administrations had negotiated from a “place of strength” and that this was the only way to deal with the regime.

“Donald Trump and [Vice President] JD Vance were negotiating from a position of weakness and thinking that all of America were idiots, that they’d somehow forgotten the past 47 years,” he said.

“And they would say stupid things like, well, JD Vance last month talked about how cool it was working with the terrorist regime,” the host added, rolling back a clip of the vice president on CNN on June 15 saying that the “coolest thing” was meeting with senior Iranian regime officials.

We may have some mistrust, but we recognize the way that we’ve done business with the United States for 47 years is a mistake,” Vance said.

As the clip ended, Scarborough let loose:

You know, we are flooded every day with so much bullsh*t coming from the White House. It’s really is, it is a nonstop torrent of bullsh*t coming from the White House, whether it’s on Iran – what wonderful, cool people they are, you know, how cool it is to negotiate with the Revolutionary Guard – or whether it’s the absolute horrors that we’re hearing coming out of the White House with their attitude toward the Ukrainians, who are not only fighting for their own freedom, they’re fighting for Poland’s freedom, they’re fighting for Europe’s freedom. And sorry, Mr. President. Sorry, JD, this isn’t 1914. All right? What happens in Ukraine, what happens in Poland, what happens in the Czech Republic, what happens in Germany, it impacts all of us. And so, you know, we’re flooded with so much nonsense that when Donald Trump comes out with this MOU that hands the Iranians half $1 trillion over time, half $1 trillion to do nothing but like, you know, blackmail us with a Strait, then you are sending the signal.

Scarborough then argued that he’d repeatedly given the warning to the Trump administration not to “go in” to Iran, adding that it was “not Venezuela,” but that “JD and Donald Trump thought it was cool to lift sanctions.” This, he said, just one week after the regime was “funding terrorism, killing Americans [and] killing our allies.”

“Don’t lift sanctions until you have an entire deal,” the host declared. “I will say what the Obama administration understood was there is no deal done until the entire deal is done. And in showing weakness, the Trump administration opened themselves up to this, and they probably gave the Iranians another $5-10 billion of sanction-free oil money to use to target and kill Americans.”

Watch above via MS NOW.

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