Alan Dershowitz Argues Bannon Trial Was ‘Entirely in Violation of the Constitution’ Because D.C. Juries Are Mostly ‘Trump Haters’

Alan Dershowitz argued Steve Bannon was denied his constitutional right to a jury trial because his trial was held in Washington D.C., which is made up of mostly “Trump haters.”

The attorney and former Harvard Law professor concluded that due to the city’s demographics, Bannon was never going to receive a “fair” trial.

Bannon was convicted on two misdemeanor counts Friday stemming from his decision to defy a subpoena to cooperate with the Jan. 6 House select committee. He faces between 30 days and one year behind bars.

He joined Newsmax TV’s The Record Friday evening to discuss the case with host Greta Van Susteren.

“What do you think of this verdict, and what do you think of what’s likely to happen to him?” Van Susteren asked.

Dershowitz called the outcome of the contempt of Congress trial “entirely predictable and entirely in violation of the Constitution.” He continued:

The only provision of the Constitution, which appears basically twice, is trial by jury in and in front of a fair jury. Number one, he didn’t have a fair jury. Number two, the judge took his defenses away from him. The judge denied him a jury trial. They wouldn’t allow him to put it on evidence that he believed that there was an executive privilege involved, and he wanted a judicial determination before he violated the executive privilege.

Dershowitz reminded Van Susteren he predicted Bannon’s conviction “was a foregone conclusion.”

The attorney added the “only question” is whether an appellate court will overturn the conviction, or if the Supreme Court will.

“I think that’s very likely that this conviction will be reversed at some point,” he said.

Van Susteren agreed the “political overlay is the obvious,” before she noted Washington is “94% Democrat.”

“Well, not only that, but probably 97% Trump haters,” Dershowitz said. “And all you had to do was say, ladies and gentlemen of the jury, this man Bannon worked for Trump. That’s the end of the case.”

Watch above, via Newsmax TV.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com