Total Loser Films Himself Harassing PetSmart Workers Over Pride Flag, Gets Tossed Out for Being a Total Loser

A total loser known for filming himself harassing retail employees was back on his bullshit by hectoring workers at a PetSmart.

The total loser filmed his encounter, in which he asks an employee – who is likely making the minimum wage or slightly above – about a pride flag decal displayed near a register.

“I’m just curious – what is that flag right there?” the demented dirtbag asks a cashier, knowing full well what it is.

PetSmart manager stands up to Kari Lake supporter Ethan Schmidt, kicks him out of the store for harassing employees over a pride flag. pic.twitter.com/YGvFMG4cU9 — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) July 22, 2022

“I think it’s a pride flag,” she politely says.

“Can you take it down please, right now?” replies the cretin.

“For what purpose?” she asks.

“Because it offends me, greatly,” says the troglodyte.

The cashier radios for a manager

“Yeah, that stuff is satanic,” says the waste of carbon life-form. ” We can’t have that, especially at PetSmart.”

A manager arrives to ascertain what the loser’s malfunction is, at which point the buffoon reiterates his useless request that the pride flag decal be removed.

The talking pustule then claims the flag stands for “pedophilia” and demands, “Respect your customers.”

“That’s the rainbow Satan,” says the ogre. “The real rainbow’s from God, man.”

A third employee engages the hopeless clod.

“All right, you gotta go bud. Come on. We don’t need it here,” he tells the lunkhead. “We’re gonna have the pride flag up. We have it all over our store.”

The jackass par excellence then asks him if he supports “the sexualization of kids.”

The employee tells the detestable douche he’s not going to engage and threatens to call the police if he doesn’t leave.

“Shame on Petco,” says the dolt.

“This is PetSmart,” the employee tells the mouth-breathing maniac.

This is an opinion piece. The views expressed in this article are those of just the author.