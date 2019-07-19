comScore

Alan Dershowitz Boasting of His ‘Perfect, Perfect Sex Life’ Gets Brutally Mocked by Twitter

By Colby HallJul 19th, 2019, 6:29 am

Alan Dershowitz is not just a famed Harvard Law professor known for defending American citizens like O.J. Simpson and Jeffrey Epstein. He is also proud to admit his “perfect sex life” during a live television appearance Thursday night on Fox News’ The Ingraham Angle.

Dershowitz has been, er, pushing hard, on defending himself amongst unproven allegations that he enjoyed friendly benefits from his client, Mr. Epstein, who is now being held in jail under serious charges of sex trafficking brought forth by the SDNY. It is not yet clear if Dershowitz will enjoy a happy ending from this sordid ordeal.

“I have had sex with one woman since the day I met Jeffrey Epstein. I challenge David Boies to say under oath that he’s only had sex with one woman during that same period of time. He has an abnormal amount of chutzpah to attack me and challenge my perfect, perfect sex life during the relevant period of time,” Dershowitz said Thursday. “He’s doing it for money.”

Ingraham noted Boies is currently suing Dershowitz for defamation.

It’s not every day that a regular cable news contributor feels the need to brag about his sexual prowess, but here we are. Unpredictably, wise-ass Twitter went all wise-ass Twitter, and some of the results were funny enough to share on this august Mediaite web page. Please enjoy!

