Alan Dershowitz Touts ‘Perfect Sex Life’ During Fox News Appearance

Lawyer Alan Dershowitz touted his “perfect sex life” during an appearance on Laura Ingraham’s Fox News show, and escalating an ongoing feud with lawyer David Boies.

“I have had sex with one woman since the day I met Jeffrey Epstein. I challenge David Boies to say under oath that he’s only had sex with one woman during that same period of time. He has an abnormal amount of chutzpah to attack me and challenge my perfect, perfect sex life during the relevant period of time,” Dershowitz said Thursday. “He’s doing it for money.”

Ingraham noted Boies is currently suing Dershowitz for defamation.

Both men are sparring due to their roles in the ongoing investigation into billionaire and accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein. Dershowitz was on the team of lawyers who helped secure the so-called sweetheart non-prosecution agreement for Epstein, while Boies is representing a number of Epstein’s accusers.

Epstein is currently facing federal charges in New York and has pleaded not guilty.

“I’m going to beat him and I’m going to beat him bad,” Dershowitz said of Boies.

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com