Alan Dershowitz Claims Alvin Bragg Could Be Disbarred if He Uses Michael Cohen’s Testimony to Help Secure a Trump Indictment

Former Harvard law professor Alan Dershowitz claimed Alvin Bragg could lose his law license — if the Manhattan district attorney does go ahead with indicting former President Donald Trump, and uses Michael Cohen’s testimony to do it.

Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo spoke to Dershowitz on Sunday Morning Futures about the ongoing question of whether Trump will be indicted over the Stormy Daniels hush money scandal. Dershowitz has repeatedly denounced the potential indictment as an affront to liberties, and he began by hypothesizing “I don’t think an indictment can actually come forward now after the comments made by [Robert] Costello.”

This was a referral to the news that Costello, a Trump ally and former legal adviser to Michael Cohen, went before the Manhattan grand jury to testify against Cohen’s credibility. Costello testified that Cohen took the initiative in arranging the hush money agreement with Daniels, even as Cohen maintains that he did so at Trump’s direction and was reimbursed for it while the Trump Organization tried to cover it up.

While charges have yet to be filed against Trump, Dershowitz used Costello’s testimony to declare “he has proved that the main witness is going to be a perjuring liar on the witness stand, and that puts the district attorney in a terrible position.”

If he uses Cohen as a witness, he could actually lose his bar license. It’s unethical to put a witness on the stand who you know is lying, and he has to know that Cohen will be lying. Or he tries the case without Cohen, which would be very difficult, or he does the right thing: he drops the case.

Cohen has previously pleaded guilty to lying to Congress, but while such a witness might have credibility issues with a jury, Cohen’s prior plea does not automatically disqualify him from testifying under oath in future legal proceedings.

Dershowitz added, “maybe grand jurors would finally wake up and say ‘No, we’re not ham sandwiches here. We’re gonna stand up for the law and the law says you don’t indict under these circumstances.”

