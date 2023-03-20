Alan Dershowitz Declares Possible Trump Indictment a Violation of American Law and ‘the Bible’

Lawyer Alan Dershowitz called the potential indictment of former President Donald Trump a “violation of the bible” during the Monday edition of Charlie Kirk’s radio and podcast program, The Charlie Kirk Show.

Dershowitz was brought on Kirk’s show to discuss the possibility of Trump’s indictment, something which Trump himself said could happen this week. A clip from their exchange began circulating on Twitter via Jason Campbell.

“Can you talk about how this is bigger than Trump about if you’re able to do this to political opponents and dissidents — it sets bad precedent. It allows prosecutors to go above and beyond, and it actually makes us less free,” Kirk said.

“Without a doubt,” Dershowitz agreed. “This is the worst example in my 60 years of practicing criminal law, of targeting somebody for prosecution and then rummaging through the books, giving people immunity and trying to concoct a crime that doesn’t exist. And if this is allowed to succeed, none of our liberties is safe.”

“You know, today it’s a Republican who’s a target. Tomorrow it’s a Democrat, and the day after tomorrow, it’s your Uncle Charlie, or your nephew, or your niece,” Dershowitz explained.

Dershowitz then claimed that prosecuting Trump wasn’t just a violation of the law but of the Bible as well.

“There’d be no limits on what prosecutors can do to their political enemies, and they’re gonna do it to people who are running against them for DA next. And it’s just such a violation. And not only a violation of American law and civil liberties, it’s actually a violation of the Bible. The Bible instructs judges two things — ‘don’t take bribes,’ that’s obvious. But the number one thing is ‘don’t recognize faces.'”

Kirk agreed with Dershowitz about the biblical reference.

“This is one of the worst prosecutions I have ever seen,” Dershowitz added. “Believe me, I’ve seen some bad prosecutions, some good ones. I’ve seen guilty people — acquitted and innocent people — convicted but I’ve never quite seen a prosecution like this where they had to staple together two unrelated statutes, one federal, one state, violate the statute of limitations, violate the rule of law, and concoct a crime.”

