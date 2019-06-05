On Wednesday’s MTP Daily, Chuck Todd played some of the clips from President Donald Trump‘s big Piers Morgan interview that left him scratching his head.

In the interview, Trump said when asked if he believes in climate change, “I believe that there’s a change in weather and I think it changes both ways. Don’t forget, it used to be called global warming, that wasn’t working, then it was called climate change, now it’s actually called extreme weather.”

Todd reacted by saying, “Yeah, we’re confused, too. Weather changes both ways, whatever that means.”

He also brought up Trump’s clarification for his comment about Meghan Markle––hearing her past criticisms of him and remarking he didn’t know she had been “nasty”––and the president’s lengthy response to the controversy over the USS John S. McCain.

“I hear it’s fake news,” he said of the latter. “Maybe it is, maybe it isn’t.”

“Let’s be clear,” Todd responded. “The US military confirmed that it was a White House staffer that made the request… Mick Mulvaney came on this show and set it.”

You can watch above, via MSNBC.

[image via screengrab]

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com