Ana Navarro Declares, ‘The Biden Administration Sucks’ at Hispanic Voter Outreach

CNN’s Ana Navarro criticized efforts by the Biden administration to reach Hispanic voters Thursday during a segment about them moving toward the Republican Party.

On CNN Tonight, a panel made up of David Axelrod, Scott Jennings, Navarro, and hosts Alisyn Camerota and Laura Coates discussed the issue at length.

Jennings, a Republican, said Hispanics are gravitating toward the GOP because of the party’s message.

“What is the Republican message in this election?” he asked. “You’re being economically disadvantaged by the Biden administration and they’re not keeping your neighborhoods safe because of the national crime wave.”

Jennings turned to Navarro and agreed with her that many Democrats treat Hispanics as single-issue voters.

“I think Ana, though, laid out a powerful concept in politics in that you can’t treat people as though they’re only allowed to care about one thing,” he said. “If I told you, you can care about one thing – and one thing only – and if you disagree with me, I’d disregard you, you wouldn’t feel very kindly toward my political party.”

Jennings said Republicans have been successful at Hispanic outreach and creating a coalition of voters who value issues that affect everyone.

Navarro criticized the White House for not adequately reaching Hispanics.

“I’ll tell you something, the Biden administration sucks at tooting their own horn,” she said, adding:

I told them this to their own face. Look, they’ve done things like issue temporary protective status for Venezuelans, which is a very big deal for the Hispanic community. But they don’t toot their own horn. […] Donald Trump did very little things. A lot of it was smoke and mirrors but anytime something was done they’d be down in Miami and there’d be a big event and they’d be at the Freedom Tower and they’d be all these people clapping and those things matter.

Watch above, via CNN.

