Ana Navarro Fires Back at Sunny Hostin Asking Why She’s Still Republican: ‘Why Are You Still a Catholic?’

The View guest co-host Ana Navarro fired back at co-host Sunny Hostin who asked her why she’s still a Republican.

“Ana and I have this argument all the time,” said Hostin on Friday’s show. “I always say, why are you still a Republican?

“Why are you still a Catholic?” responded Navarro. “You don’t agree with everything about the Catholic Church.”

“Yes, but the Catholic Church did not try to destroy democracy in this country,” said Hostin. “That’s very, very different. we’re talking about political argument that doesn’t even exist anymore.”

“What party was Abraham Lincoln?” rhetorically asked Navarro. “Who helped pass the [National] Voter Registration Act the first time?”

“But Ana, what you have to understand is the republican party that you loved doesn’t exist anymore,” responded Hostin. “It’s the party of insurrectionists. it’s the party of traitors … white supremacists. It’s not the party you loved. It’s not.”

“You have to understand no matter how much you want it to happen, the Republican Party is not going to disappear,” said Navarro. “And so in my mind what we need to do is have two strong healthy parties competing for your vote and my vote.”

“You’re the only non-loca in the party at this point,” replied Hostin, essentially meaning “non-crazy woman.”

Guest co-host Chelsea Clinton asked Navarro, “When are you running?”

“I have zero intention of running, but I’m not the only non-loca,” said Navarro. “There’s a lot of people who are supporting people like Liz Cheney, like Mitt Romney, like Adam Kinzinger.”

