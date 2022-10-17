Ana Navarro, in Tense Exchange, Checks Sunny Hostin on Her Claim That The View Forbids Election Deniers: ‘We Have Ted Cruz Coming’

The View had to re-establish its stance on election-deniers as Sunny Hostin’s colleagues corrected her on which kinds of guests are welcome on the show.

On Monday, The View discussed Arizona’s Katie Hobbs (D) refusing to debate Kari Lake as they continue to run for governor. Hobbs has defended her stance by arguing that Lake “only wants a scenario where she can control the dialogue,” and would rather create a spectacle than hold nuanced conversations on policy issues. Lake, meanwhile, has called Hobbs a “coward” and argued Hobbs doesn’t deserve to be governor if she won’t confront her Donald Trump-endorsed, election-denying rival.

Ana Navarro and Alyssa Farah Griffin asked their fellow View co-hosts whether Hobbs should be governor if she won’t face off with Lake.

“I think candidates owe the voters the respect of debating policy,” Navarro argued. From there, Whoopi Goldberg acknowledged footage that Lake posted of herself on Twitter, in which she called out Hobbs and declared “I will debate you on a stage. I will debate you in a parking lot. I will debate you in a library. I will debate you in a bar. I will debate you in a car. I will debate you on CNN. I will debate you on MSNBC. I’ll even debate you on The View and let Joy Behar and Whoopi ask the questions.”

“That would be your dream, wouldn’t it?” Goldberg reacted. “I mean, hey! You know, we don’t turn people away.”

“Except if they’re election deniers, right?” Sunny Hostin asked.

“No. I think we don’t turn election deniers away either, because as you said, people need to hear [where] people are coming from,” Goldberg said. Navarro also pointed out “We have Ted Cruz coming on next week.”

“I think he’s been careful enough,” Hostin hedged, to which, Navarro said “I don’t. He’s been spreading the big lie. Let’s take him on.”

Goldberg agreed with that suggestion, but she wrapped the conversation with a great deal of self-awareness as she pointed out “what tends to happen when [conservatives] come is they don’t come to talk to us, oftentimes. They come to sell a book. They don’t like to come to just talk to us.”

