Trump Sabotages GOP Senate Nominee Who Criticized Him: ‘MAGA Doesn’t Vote For Stupid People With Big Mouths’

Former President Donald Trump ripped into his party’s nominee for the U.S. Senate in Colorado on Monday. Trump attacked Joe O’Dea, who has been critical of Trump, on his Truth Social platform saying he followers do not vote “ for stupid people with big mouths.”

“There’s this RINO character in the Great State of Colorado, Joe O’Dea, that is running against the incumbent Democrat for the United States Senate, who is having a good old time saying that he wants to “distance” himself from President Trump, and other slightly nasty things,” Trump began, adding:

He should look at the Economy, Inflation, Energy Independence, defeating ISIS, the Strongest EVER Border, Great Trade Deals, & much more, before he speaks. MAGA doesn’t Vote for stupid people with big mouths. Good luck Joe!

O’Dea made headlines over the weekend in a Sunday interview with CNN’s Dana Bash, who spoke with both candidates running for U.S. Senate in Colorado. At one point in the interview, Bash asked O’Dea about how he viewed Trump’s culpability regarding the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

“Look, I believe that January 6 was a black eye on the country. I’ve been very vocal that I thought he should have done more to keep the violence from heading towards the Capitol,” O’Dea responded, adding:

Anybody that was violent at the Capitol or tore something apart, they should be held accountable. We’ve got processes in place that hold people accountable and we need to move the country forward.

“So if Donald Trump should run again, I’m going to actively I’m going to actively campaign against Donald Trump and make sure that we’ve got four or five really great Republicans right now. Ron DeSantis, Nikki Haley, Tim Scott, they can run and serve for eight years. I’m going to do my job as a U.S. senator to make sure that they have good campaigns in the primary here. So we have a good selection of candidates for 2024,” he concluded.

Bash asked one more question about abortion before bringing on Sen. Michael Bennet (D-CO) who is leading O’Dea by almost 8 points in the RealClearPolitics average of polls.

Pollster Frank Luntz commented on Trump’s attack of O’Dea, writing, “The same people who accused Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger of “betraying” the GOP are silent as Trump attacks a fellow Republican in a competitive Senate race.”

