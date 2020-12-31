Anderson Cooper Freaks Out After Ripping Shots with Andy Cohen to Kick Off CNN’s New Year’s Eve Special

Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen ripped shots to kick off their New Year’s Eve special — the CNN anchor gagging immediately after downing his drink.

Although celebrations are looking a bit different this year, Cooper and Cohen took their annual New Year’s shots on Thursday, and Cooper is still struggling to handle his liquor.

The duo played clips of last year’s special before Cohen joked that Cooper has transformed from a “zaddy to a daddy” — referencing his newly born son Wyatt.

“I don’t know what that means,” Cooper laughed in return, prompting Cohen to hand him a shot of tequila.

The two reflected on the tumultuous year, honoring those who have passed away before hoping for a more successful 2021. Cohen then promised that they would be taking shots every hour on the hour throughout the night.

“A vaccine’s on the way, daddy, let’s do it!” Cohen said before the two took their shots. “You’re getting better at it,” Cohen claimed, despite Cooper’s look of utter disgust.

Cooper could not hide his hatred for the drink, as he immediately began to freak out after finishing the shot.

Cohen later joked that they’re set up so close to ABC’s stage, they’d be able to report which artists were lip-syncing and which were giving authentic performances throughout the night.

