Anderson Cooper Gets Flustered Over Bezos Pecker Details: ‘Don’t Know If I Should Say That’

The sordid details of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos claim of apparent extortion by David Pecker’s publishing company AMI over leaked images present some interesting challenges for cable news anchors. Take for example the nearly unflappable Anderson Cooper who, during a reading of specific emails, came across the phrase “d*ck pick [sic],” and wisely refrained from sharing the full monty.

“I don’t know if I should say that,” Cooper said.

The story is based on a stunning account published on Medium, the Washington Post owner shared emails his team had received from National Enquirer’s Dylan Howard that include some not-for-primetime language that describes some salacious images. Cooper did his best, but the salacious term appeared to throw him off his game temporarily.

Watch above via CNN.

