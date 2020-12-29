MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell spoke with White House covid testing czar Admiral Brett Giroir about the vaccine distribution and administration numbers falling short of end-of-year expectations.

As of this posting the CDC has recorded 11.4 million vaccine doses distributed and 2 million doses given so far. Dr. Anthony Fauci said on CNN earlier Tuesday, “We certainly are not at the numbers that we wanted to be at the end of December… Even if you undercount — 2 million as an undercount — how much undercount could it be? So we are below where we want to be?”

He did go on to add he hopes we’ll see “an increase in the momentum” in January.

Mitchell asked Giroir about the projections not being met, even factoring in a lag in state reporting, and called it a “major miss.”

“So what’s happened?” she asked.

Giroir said, “By the end of next week, we’ll be at about 19.9 million distributed.”

He added that they expect the numbers to “ramp up” in the coming days, adding, “It’s only been 15 days since the first shot in people’s arms.”

Mitchell asked why not have the National Guard play a part in the vaccine rollout to help out states.

“Many states are using the National Guard,” Giroir responded. “It’s really a state-by-state basis.”

You can watch above, via MSNBC.

