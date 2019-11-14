Fox News Judicial Analyst Andrew Napolitano demonstrated why he continues to be something of a significant outlier on Fox News’s opinion programming Thursday morning, as he explained in fairly simple terms why President Donald Trump is under political threat from current Congressional impeachment hearings.

Napolitano appeared on the very pro-Trump Fox & Friends program and, after some rather predictable discourse following the first day of hearings, co-host Ainsley Earhardt tried to pour cold water on the quid pro quo allegations that lay at the heart of the impeachment proceedings.

Earhardt noted that there really couldn’t be a quid pro quo because “the Ukrainian president didn’t ever feel pressure and he got his money,” before asking “Do we know if he turned anything about Biden to the president?” Co-host Brian Kilmeade joked”This is the worse shakedown ever.”

But Napolitano revealed why he is so respected across the political spectrum for calling balls and strikes. “The delay is the quid pro quo,” he offered. “The delay of 55 days knowing that the Russians were at the border.”

Watch above via Fox News.

