Anheuser-Busch Heir Tells Newsmax He Wants to ‘Make Bud Light Great Again’

Billy Busch, an heir to the Anheuser-Busch beer brand, told Newsmax on Wednesday that he would like to “make Bud Light great again” by purchasing the beer company and making it more relatable to blue collar workers in the wake of the devastating conservative boycott.

Just days after it was reported that Anheuser-Busch lost nearly $400 million as a result of the conservative boycott against the company — which began in April after Bud Light partnered with transgender TikTok star Dylan Mulvaney — Busch told Newsmax host Rob Schmitt:

I think what AB InBev has done has turned off a big portion of the population with their advertising. You know, let’s face it, the Dylan Mulvaney advertising was controversial, it was something people didn’t relate to, and it was definitely a political agenda that was shoved down people’s throats. And so the people that drink beer, especially the Bud Light drinkers, didn’t relate to advertising like that and it just turned them off and because it’s so political today, you know, it’s just something that I don’t know if AB’s ever gonna recover from.

On Anheuser-Busch’s executives and marketing department, Busch said, “I don’t think they’ve been in the heartland of this country where you have your farmers, your blue collar workers who enjoy a Bud Light after work, and they don’t understand that these people, including me at my age, I don’t really understand the whole gender identity thing. The whole transgender thing. I don’t really understand it.”

He continued, “I’m not against it, but do we want that on our beer cans? Not really. That’s not something that we can relate to, that most people that drink Bud Light can relate to, and these people that are running the company now, they bring in these very woke, liberal college kids and put them to work in the marketing department and they come up with advertising like this.”

After Schmitt asked Busch how Anheuser-Busch could revive its brand, he said, “I think they need to bring a Busch in. They need to bring maybe me in and help them get out of this hole, or sell the brand to me, ’cause I’d buy it. I’m in the beer business anyway.”

Busch argued, “They’re gonna have to do something drastic in order to change the tide that’s rolling with them right now,” before concluding, “I think I could make Bud Light great again, to tell you the truth.”

Watch above via Newsmax.

