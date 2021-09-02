The president of the New Jersey Senate had a message for global warming critics on Thursday amid the damage in parts of New Jersey caused by the remnants of Hurricane Ida: “Take a look at what’s going around.”

During a press conference in Mullica Hill, New Jersey, state Senate President Stephen Sweeney said, “I want to start with thanking the first responders. They come out, they’re the front line of defense and they do a hell of a job for us and they put their own safety at risk. The counties, [Office of Emergency Management], outstanding. The coordination. Everyone working together to make things work.”

He went on to say that assistance arrived Wednesday night “because we have a lot of trees down. You’re seeing property damage here. But as you travel through this county [Gloucester County] it looks like a bomb hit in some places.”

“And getting those trees cleaned up is critically important,” said Sweeney before thanking New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy.

“Look, anybody’s a global warming denier, take a look at what’s going around,” he added.

Sweeney remarked that “you might had an occasional storm and wasn’t anything. These things are getting stronger and there’s more damage. We got to do something because it’s too late now.”

Watch above, via MSNBC.

