AOC Calls For Chief Justice Roberts to Speak Out on Clarence Thomas’s ‘Very Serious Corruption’

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) demanded that Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts declare his position on Justice Clarence Thomas‘ relationship with Harlan Crow.

Ocasio-Cortez promised to file articles of impeachment last week after ProPublica broke the news that Thomas repeatedly accepted luxurious vacations and other perks paid for by Crow, which Thomas never disclosed. During an interview with CNN’s Dana Bash, the congresswoman was asked for her thoughts on Thomas’ defense that “I sought guidance from my colleagues and others in the judiciary, and was advised that this sort of personal hospitality from close personal friends, who did not have business before the Court, was not reportable.”

“I think that his own statement contradicts many of the facts on the ground, and also raises — in other ways — even more serious questions,” said Ocasio-Cortez.

In his statement, he stated that the reason and the rationale for this exemption was personal hospitality from an old friend. And he said himself, in his statement, ‘A friend of 25 years.’ Justice Thomas has been on the court for 30 years, and so, to say what he is admitting in his statement, in an attempt to defend himself is that he began this relationship with a billionaire and receiving these sorts of gifts as after he was appointed to the Supreme Court of the United States. I think that that, in and of itself, indicates a very, very serious problem. and then on top of that, he is now implicating his colleagues.

Ocasio-Cortez punctuated her point that “I do believe Chief Justice John Roberts must now come forward and state if he allows, and is allowing, this kind of very serious corruption to happen on on this court.” While she acknowledged calls for Roberts to launch an investigation, Ocasio-Cortez said “I do not think that this court any longer has legitimacy” between this and Roberts’ position when he announced last year’s failed investigation into the leak of the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization ruling.

Watch above via CNN.

