‘You’re a Creep, Bro’: AOC SHREDS Tucker Carlson After He Suggested She Was Inviting a ‘Booty Call’

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) responded to Tucker Carlson’s opening monologue tonight in which the Fox News host read passages from an upcoming book about her by writers at New York magazine.

Carlson also aired videos Ocasio-Cortez posted of herself on social media. In one, she puts together an IKEA coffee table while drinking wine and eating popcorn. At one point he suggested AOC was soliciting a “booty call.”

She called the Fox News host a “creep” and “basura,” a Spanish word for “trash” in response.

“Obviously there are a lot of self-involved people in politics, all of them pretty much,” said Carlson earlier on Friday night, reacting to the IKEA video. “But it takes a special kind of narcissist to imagine the world desperately wants to see you bolt together a particleboard coffee table. But New York magazine can’t get enough of it. Here’s their account of what you just saw.”

The book discusses the IKEA video, relaying that, “She has no agenda, nothing in particular to get off her chest. It really is as if she were exhausted and wanting to talk. ‘I’m alone today,’ she says pointedly at the camera.'”

Carlson called the book’s account “creepy.” He added,

“‘I’m alone today,’ Ocasio-Cortez says pointedly at the camera.” Is it just us or does that sound like an invitation to a booty call? Maybe one step away from, “What are you wearing?” By the way, it’s a little strange. It’s definitely oversharing. And yet according to the book, oversharing is the key to Sandy Cortez’s success.”

Not long after the segment aired, Ocasio-Cortez took to Twitter to respond, saying, “You’re a creep, bro.”

Remember when the right wing had a meltdown when I suggested they exhibit obsessive impulses around young women? Well now Tucker Carlson is wishing for… this on national TV. You’re a creep bro. If you’re this easy w/ sexual harassment on air, how are you treating your staff? https://t.co/RFbOIRSmxQ — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 19, 2022

The congresswoman followed up with another tweet saying Carlson “is clearly not a safe person to leave alone w/ women.”

Any man that talks like this will treat any woman like this. Doesn’t matter if you’re Republican, Democrat, or neither, this is clearly not a safe person to leave alone w/ women. Once again, the existence of a wife or daughters doesn’t make a man good. And this one is basura 🚮 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 19, 2022

Conservatives recently mocked Ocasio-Cortez after she said they are “projecting their sexual frustrations onto” her boyfriend’s feet. She made the comment after a former Trump campaign advisor tweeted a photo of AOC and her significant other at a Florida restaurant and said her boyfriend had “gross pale male feet in public.”

Watch the clip that prompted AOC’s response above via Fox News.

