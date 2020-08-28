‘Are We Headed for Civil War?’ Anguished Spike Lee Delivers a Stunning Lament About the State of the Country on CNN

Director Spike Lee delivered a stunning lament about the current state of the country in an interview with CNN’s Anderson Cooper — addressing the unrest in the nation before questioning if the United States is “headed for civil war.”

Lee began by demanding to know why Jacob Blake, a Black man who was shot seven times in the back by police in Kenosha, is currently shackled to his hospital bed. The director compared Blake’s handcuffing to how slave owners treated enslaved people — adding that Blake has not even been charged with anything.

“If he is not been charged with anything, why in the world is he shackled to his hospital bed like he’s an animal!?” exclaimed an emotional Lee. “My question to the authorities in Kenosha is — I know he’s been arrested — but is Kyle Rittenhouse, is he in shackles? 17 years old. Shot two protesters, killed two protesters, and maimed another one.”

Lee pointed out that even after Rittenhouse shot three people, killing two, he was allowed to walk down the street while armed vehicles drove right past him, questioning what would happen if a Black man attempted to do the same.

“Do you think that armed vehicles and jeeps are going to ride right — right by a black man?” Lee asked. “I’m laughing because it’s so crazy.”

Cooper pointed out that other police vehicles were seen giving water to armed white civilians patrolling the protests and thanking them for what they have been doing. He added that the Republican Party also praised Mark and Patricia McCloskey, the couple that went viral after they pointed guns at Black Lives Matter protesters marching past their house, giving them their own slot in the RNC.

Spike later noted that Blake’s children were in the backseat of their car and saw their father get shot seven times in the back — pointing out that the trauma will stay with them for the rest of their lives.

The director channeled recent comments by LA Clippers’ coach Doc Rivers, who announced that he loves the United States but lamented that the country does not love him back.

“From the very first person that died for this country, Crispus Attucks, in the Boston massacre, the very first person died for this country was a Black man,” he added. “And we have been fighting, putting our lives on the line for every single war for the promise to be recognized as human beings and full citizenship and here we are in this dreadful year 2020 and Black and brown people, Black and brown trans people, are being shot down like animals. Like it’s all right.”

Lee then took shots at President Donald Trump calling the level of hate that he has peddled “heartbreaking.”

“I think you talked about this, too. I have — I think there’s going to be shenanigans, some skulduggery if he loses, particularly in a close vote, he might not want to leave,” he said. “Anderson, are we coming to a civil war? The next civil war in the United States of America. I ask you that question.”

