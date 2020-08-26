Los Angeles Clippers’ Head Coach Doc Rivers stepped into the political ring Tuesday night when he blasted the Republican party’s talking points that have focused on “law and order” amid current civil unrest. Rivers spoke with assembled reporters before the 5th game of the NBA playoffs which the Clippers won to take a 3-2 lead over the Dallas Mavericks.

“How dare the Republicans talk about fear. We’re the ones that need to be scared. We’re the ones having to talk to every Black child—what white father has to give his son a talk about being careful if you get pulled over? It’s just ridiculous.” A portion of the interview can be seen below posted by The New York Times’ Ken Vogel:

DOC RIVERS on JACOB BLAKE shooting:

“How dare the Republicans talk about fear. We’re the ones that need to be scared. We’re the ones having to talk to every Black child—what white father has to give his son a talk about being careful if you get pulled over? It’s just ridiculous.” pic.twitter.com/U7y0iIbXG4 — Kenneth P. Vogel (@kenvogel) August 26, 2020

“It’s amazing why we keep loving this country, and this country does not love us back.” Rivers said as he got emotional. “It’s really so sad. Like, I should just be a coach. I’m so often reminded of my color. It’s just really sad. We got to do better. But we got to demand better.”

“All you hear is Donald Trump and all of them talking about fear,” Rivers said of the GOP National Convention. “We’re the ones getting killed. We’re the ones getting shot. We’re the ones that we’re denied to live in certain communities. We’ve been hung. We’ve been shot. And all you do is keep hearing about fear.”

Since restarting their season amid the coronavirus, the NBA has embraced the racial reckoning felt across the country allowing players to feature social justice themes on their jerseys, players have knelt before the national anthem and Black Lives Matters is emblazoned clearly on the courts on which games are played.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]