Ari Melber Deems Fox News a ‘MAGA Snowflake Bubble’ Over Its Coverage of New York AG’s Lawsuit Against Trump

MSNBC host Ari Melber dismissed Fox News as a “MAGA snowflake bubble” after Lara Trump appeared on the network. She criticized a lawsuit by the New York attorney general against her family’s company.

On Wednesday, New York AG Letitia James announced a $250 million suit against the Trump Organization alleging it overinflated assets to get low-interest loans. It’s also seeking to prevent Trump family members who work for the company from ever running a business in the state again.

Lara Trump’s husband Eric Trump serves as an executive vice president at the company his father Donald Trump owns. Melber aired a clip of Lara defending the company on Fox News – several of whose hosts have vehemently criticized James’ actions – earlier in the day.

“Sadly this has become commonplace for all of us in the Trump family, this sort of treatment and investigation and these allegations that always end up being false,” Trump said. “And you know what? We’re holding up fine because we know that there was no wrongdoing, that nothing happened here.”

Melber turned to attorney and former FBI agent Asha Rangappa for her thoughts, but not before mocking Fox News.

The MSNBC host asked her to contrast Lara Trump’s voluntary appearance on Fox News, which he called “a MAGA snowflake bubble,” and Donald Trump being ordered to be deposed in connection with James’ investigation. In that deposition, Trump invoked his Fifth Amendment right against potential self-incrimination nearly 450 times.

“Well, I think what you say under oath matters a lot,” Rangappa answered. “In the complaint, it states certain questions to which Trump claimed the Fifth. And these were pretty direct questions. For example, did you direct [Trump Org. CFO Allen] Weisselberg to make sure that the value of your properties increased every year? ‘I plead the Fifth.’ I mean, that’s an easy no if you didn’t do it, right?”

Watch above via MSNBC.

