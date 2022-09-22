CNN’s KFile Reveals Trump-Backed House Candidate Advocated Against Women’s Right to Vote, Work and Be in Government

CNN’s Andrew Kaczynski revealed on Wednesday evening that the GOP nominee for a Michigan House seat, John Gibbs, once ran a think tank called The Society for the Critique of Feminism that advocated against the right for women to vote, work and be in government.

“Some argue that in a democratic society, it is hypocritical or unjust for women, who are 50% of the population, not to have the vote,” Kaczynski’s KFile reported Gibbs’s think tank website once read.

KFile explains Gibbs founded the think tank while a student at Stanford University in the early 2000s and “argued women did not ‘posess (sic) the characteristics necessary to govern,’ and said men were smarter than women because they are more likely to ‘think logically about broad and abstract ideas in order to deduce a suitable conclusion, without relying upon emotional reasoning.’”

“This is obviously not true, since the founding fathers, who understood liberty and democracy better than anyone, did not believe so. In addition, all people under age 18 cannot vote, although they too comprise a significant portion of the population. So we cannot say that women should be able to vote simply because they are a large part of the population,” Gibbs added on the website, which Kaczynski noted the Republican requested be “removed from the Internet Archive’s Wayback Machine in 2016.”

Gibbs received former President Donald Trump’s endorsement in his successful bid to unseat incumbent Rep. Peter Meijer (R-MI) – who was one of the ten GOP House members who voted to impeach Trump in 2021.

Gibbs’s spokesperson, Anne Marie Schieber, told CNN in a statement that the website for the think tank was just meant as trolling to own the libs.

“John made the site to provoke the left on campus and to draw attention to the hypocrisy of some modern-day feminists. It was nothing more than a college kid being over the top,” Schieber said, adding:

Of course, John does not believe that women shouldn’t vote or shouldn’t work, and his mother worked for thirty-three years for the Michigan Department of Transportation!

Kaczynski speaking with CNN’s Jake Tapper poured cold water on the statement, however, arguing Gibbs’s writing was genuine at the time.

“On a few other occasions as well, he also praised an organization that was actively trying to repeal the 19th Amendment. His own website that he maintained called this organization great. He even wrote them an email that they then posted on their website in the early 2000s that said, ‘You have my support,’” noted Kaczynski of Gibbs’s past activity.

Watch the full clip above via CNN

