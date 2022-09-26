‘Armed Guards Will Throw Them Out’: CNN Airs Clip of Roger Stone Laying Out Plan to Invalidate Election Results

In a clip from July 2020, Roger Stone states that year’s presidential election will be an abnormal affair and explains how Republicans will attempt to get unfavorable election results tossed.

CNN obtained and aired a clip from an upcoming documentary called A Storm Foretold by Danish filmmakers who tailed Roger Stone for about two years up to and after the 2020 presidential election. The clip was provided to Stone’s assistant and given to the filmmakers, Don Lemon explained on Monday night.

The network reported earlier on Monday that in one piece of footage shot a day before the election, Stone can be heard saying, “Fuck the voting, let’s get right to the violence.”

Stone is a longtime Republican operative and an associate of former President Donald Trump, who commuted Stone’s sentence for seven felony crimes in 2020 and pardoned him in the waning days of his presidency.

In the clip aired on Monday evening, a manic-sounding Stone explains how he believes the 2020 election will play out:

What they’re assuming is, the election will be normal. The election will not be normal. “Oh, these are the California results? Sorry, we’re not accepting them! We’re challenging them in court! If the electors show up at the Electoral College, armed guards will throw them out. I’m the president. Fuck you! You’re not stealing Florida. You’re not stealing–I’m challenging all of it. And the judges we’re going to are judges I appointed. Fuck you. You’re not stealing the election.” That’s basically what Bush did to Gore. So, you know, if they wanna run a bunch of fake ballots, we’ll have an investigation and we’ll say, “These ballots are fake. Your results are invalidated Goodbye.” That’s the way it’s gonna have to work. It’s gonna be really nasty, but we’re not gonna get an honest election. So, let’s say that Trump is a little behind right now, which he probably is. That doesn’t bother me. But even if he wins an honest election, we’re not gonna have an honest election. They’re stealing this blind in Florida right now. So, you know, it’s not the first time it’s happened in this country. It happens around the world. So, he’s gonna have to fight for the presidency in the courts. Our next election will be decided in the courts because they cheat and we don’t cheat. We’ve never cheated.

Stone wasn’t entirely wrong about the election being decided in the courts in that virtually every state and federal court that heard election challenges from Trump’s legal team rejected them.

Lemon spoke with the filmmakers, one of whom since Stone was essentially in a conspiracy at that point.

“We are actually seeing Roger in the middle of a conspiracy, basically,” said Christoffer Guldbrandsen. “I mean, that is what it is: a conspiracy to overturn the election.”

Watch above via CNN.

