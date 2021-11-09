Back Rows Revolt Against White House Spox for 2nd Day Straight: ‘You Forgot Half The Room!’

Back rows inside the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House were not pleased at the end of the last two press briefings, feeling that they have been excluded from being called on by White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

Monday and Tuesday’s press briefings, respectively, featured Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo. After each taking a handful questions from the press, the secretary would turn the mic over to Jean-Pierre – who has been filling in for White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki while she is in quarantine due to testing positive for Covid-19 – to conduct the usual daily press briefing.

After Jean-Pierre concluded Monday’s briefing, a reporter shouted out, “You forgot half the room.”

“Alright,” said Jean-Pierre.

Another reporter said, “You should take questions from the back.”

Following a couple other reporter complaints, Jean-Pierre said, “Tomorrow, guys. Tomorrow. Tomorrow. I’ll hit the back tomorrow. Have a great day, guys.”

Following Tuesday’s briefing, a reporter shouted, “You forgot the back.”

“I called on the back!” said Jean-Pierre. “We had Raimondo … take questions from the back.”

While the front rows include seats belonging to reporters from prominent news organizations – such as the Associated Press, Fox News, CNN, NBC News, CBS News, ABC News, Reuters, The Wall Street Journal and Politico – the back rows of the room include seats belonging to CBN, The Dallas Morning News, Univision and the BBC. Additionally, press secretaries have their own way of conducting press briefings and usually have discretion as to who they call on for questions.

Watch above, via CSPAN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com