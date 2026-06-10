Spencer Pratt May Have Government Job Waiting for Him Despite Crushing LA Mayoral Loss

California Republican gubernatorial candidate Steve Hilton said that if he wins, he would offer Spencer Pratt a place in his administration, as he praised the former reality TV star’s mayoral bid.

Pratt’s campaign to become Los Angeles mayor ended after progressive City Council member Nithya Raman secured second place in the nonpartisan primary, earning a spot in November’s runoff against incumbent Mayor Karen Bass (D). Although the reality TV star held an early lead, Raman overtook him as additional ballots were counted, finishing with 28.5% of the vote to Pratt’s 25.8%.

Pratt had emerged as a staunch critic of Bass’s leadership following the 2025 Palisades Fire, which destroyed his family home.

Speaking to Fox 11 Los Angeles, Hilton, who advanced to the November gubernatorial election and was endorsed by President Donald Trump, slammed Raman as “an ideological extremist” and lauded Pratt’s policy points.

“I think that he obviously got a lot of attention with his brilliant campaigning social media dominance. That was great. But actually, he had some really substantive plans as well, particularly on homelessness that I fully support,” Hilton said.

“They’re very well thought through and I would be very happy for him. You know, whatever I can do to help make that happen, including working with him or not. I’m not going to, you know, rush it. But I do think that, uh, he had some really important things to say,” he continued.

“So, in other words, would you bring him into your administration?” the host asked.

“Of course, like a shot, my door would be open, but as I say, I don’t want to, you know, he’s probably reflecting on what happened right now,” Hilton said.

Watch above via Fox 11.

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