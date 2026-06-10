President Donald Trump claimed on Wednesday that he’ll be releasing evidence of the supposed election fraud he has for years said was behind his 2020 loss to former President Joe Biden.

While speaking to the press at the White House, Trump discussed trade deals, including USMCA (United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement), being up for renegotiation this year. The president claimed that the renewal date was made for 2026 because no one expected him to win the 2024 presidential election. That’s when Trump brought his claims about 2020 being “rigged.”

Trump has long claimed the 2020 presidential election was rigged, though no such widespread fraud has ever been found. The Department of Justice has opened probes into the election and Trump has for months promised “truckloads” of evidence.

“It will be proven as time goes by, more so,” Trump said on Wednesday about his “rigged” election claims after saying they have already “been proven.”

He said:

So now they made it so I wouldn’t be president and because they rigged the election, the second election — as you probably hear and probably know, most of you know that happened and now it has been proven. It will be proven as time goes by, more so. We have things you won’t believe. When we release the full files you won’t believe how crooked the 2020 election was. Who would have thought that it comes due in my term?

A May Reuters report found Trump has claimed the 2020 election was stolen more than 100 times in just six months.

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche told Fox News anchor Maria Bartiromo in May that he’s “not going to promise there’s going to be a definitive answer” on Trump’s 2020 “rigged” claims, but insisted there is “a ton of evidence.”

Blanche said:

Well, there’s a ton of evidence that the election was rigged. That’s not something that DOJ needs to tell you about. There’s been evidence about that for many, many years. What I can tell you is that we have multiple investigations going on in Arizona, in Georgia — in Fulton County, Georgia. And that’s exactly what we’re looking at. By the way, this is very difficult because they’re very good. They’re very good at hiding misconduct, and hiding what they’re doing. And so that’s why we’re very focused on finding out whether the right people voted, whether people who were supposed to vote voted, whether there was one vote cast per voter. And that’s what we’re doing in multiple states.

Watch above via Fox News.

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