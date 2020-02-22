Bernie Sanders Reportedly Flipped Out on MSNBC Execs Before Debate Over Network’s Coverage

Independent Vermont Senator and Democratic Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders had a full-on meltdown before the Democratic presidential debate over MSNBC’s coverage of his campaign, according to the New York Post.

According to the paper’s Page Six column, Sanders threw multiple fits in the faces of MSNBC executives prior to Wednesday night’s debate in Nevada, complaining about the network’s coverage:

Surging Sanders stormed through the walk-through for the Las Vegas debate, singling out one top producer at the end and aggressively sticking his finger in his face. One shocked witness said, “Bernie marched right up to NBC and MSNBC’s head of creative production and began jabbing his finger right in his face, yelling, ‘Your coverage of my campaign is not fair . . . Your questions tonight are not going to be fair to me.’ ” Sanders did not hold back as he continued to rant about MSNBC coverage. According to the witness, “The NBC exec told Sanders he would be treated fairly.” A separate insider confirmed the confrontation, saying Sanders was so steamed he also sparred with MSNBC boss Phil Griffin outside the green room moments before the debate began. “Sen. Sanders stated, ‘Phil, your network has not been playing a fair role in this campaign. I am upset. Is anything going to change? . . . I hope you will do better.’ ”

The paper also reported that Sanders vented at moderator Chuck Todd over comments he’d made on the air, uncritically citing a column that compared Sanders’ supporters to Nazis. “I do not appreciate your comment about my supporters,” Sanders reportedly told Todd, calling the remark “offensive.”

