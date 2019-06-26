Bernie Sanders Snaps Back When Kasie Hunt Asks About Him Dropping Out: ‘Are You Asking That of Every Candidate?’

Independent Vermont Senator and Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders pushed back at NBC News’ Kasie Hunt when she asked whether Sanders is planning to drop out of the race if it becomes clear he won’t be the nominee.

On MSNBC Wednesday afternoon, Hunt interviewed Sanders at the site of the first Democratic presidential debate, and concluded by asking Sanders a somewhat loaded question.

“If it’s clear that you are not going to be the Democratic nominee, will you leave the race before the convention?” Hunt asked.

After an awkward pause, Sanders replied “I intend to be the Democratic nominee.”

“But if you’re not, you stayed in last time, and some people say that you hurt Hillary Clinton’s candidacy,” Hunt said, but Sanders cut her off.

“No, I, wait, some people say that if maybe that system was not rigged against me, I would have won the nomination and defeated Donald Trump,” Sanders interrupted. “That’s what some people say. So I think we’re going to play it out, I think I am excited…”

“And so you would take the risk that you might give Donald Trump an advantage?” Hunt interrupted.

“Are you asking that of every candidate?” Sanders asked.

“I’m saying if it’s clear that you are not going to win the nomination, will you concede?” Hunt pressed.

“Right now we are planning to win the Democratic nomination,” Sanders said, adding “And I’m proud of the campaigns we’re running in Iowa and in New Hampshire, and I’m proud of the grassroots support, the fact that we have a million volunteers.”

“So our goal right now is to win it, and by the way, as you may know, poll after poll shows what against Trump?” Sanders asked. “Shows me beating Trump by 8, 9, or 10 points, so we’re going to beat Trump, we’re going to win the Democratic nomination.”

“Are you a Democrat?” Hunt asked.

“Of course I’m a Democrat, this is a Democratic national convention, Democratic primary, right?” Sanders replied.

“All right, that’s an easier answer that question than I feel like we got in 2016,” Hunt said.

While Sanders did stay in the race long after Hillary Clinton had taken an insurmountable delegate lead, he did, in fact, concede and endorse the nominee almost two weeks before the convention.

Watch the clip above, via MSNBC.

