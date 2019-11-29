BET Founder Robert Johnson Tells CNBC He Doesn’t Think Any Dems Can Beat Trump

Black Entertainment Television’s billionaire founder tells CNBC says he doesn’t think any of the Democratic candidates at this time are capable of beating President Donald Trump.

Media mogul Robert Johnson, a longtime Democratic voter who founded BET in 1980, told CNBC that “if you take a snapshot today, I don’t think that group is capable of beating Donald Trump, despite what the polls say.”

“I think the president has always been in a position where it’s his to lose based on his bringing a sort of disruptive force into what would be called political norms,” he said.

His comments echo an interview with CNBC earlier this summer, where he said the Democratic Party has moved too far to the left. “The party in my opinion, for me personally, has moved too far to the left,” he said in July.

“I think what the Democrats have to do is to be careful not to get caught up in style is stick Trump and more in substantive Trump,” he said Friday to CNBC’s Hadley Gamble. Johnson also commented on the newly-announced candidacy of fellow billionaire Michael Bloomberg.

“I think he’s got to address the stop and frisk issue that was under his leadership when he was mayor of New York City, and I think he’s got to let the African-American community know that he identifies with their issues, something that he’s identified with it to some extent in New York and he’s been positive on gun control and climate control and other things like that that benefit all of us,” Johnson said.

Watch above, via CNBC.

