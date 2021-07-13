President Joe Biden delivered a speech on voting rights Tuesday that touched on the big lie about the 2020 election.

Speaking at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia, Biden slammed Republicans in states across the country pushing new election laws and said it’s a “21st century Jim Crow assault.”

At one point he talked about the last presidential election, referencing the many failed challenges brought by Donald Trump’s legal team.

“In every case neither cause nor evidence was found to undermine the national achievement of administering the historic election in the face of such extraordinary challenges,” Biden said. “Audits, recounts were conducted… No other election has ever been held under such scrutiny, and such high standards. The big lie is just that. A big lie.”

He also alluded to the continued false claims pushed by Trump and his allies:

We continue do see an example of human nature at its worst. Something darker and more sinister. In America, if you lose, you accept the results, you follow the Constitution. You try again. You don’t call facts fake and try to bring down the American experiment just because you’re unhappy. That’s not statesmanship. That’s not statesmanship. That’s selfishness.

You can watch above, via CNN.

