Biden Reportedly So Frustrated With Border Crisis He Can be Heard ‘Cursing, Dropping F-Bombs… All Over the West Wing’

A new book on the Biden administration details President Joe Biden “dropping f-bombs” over the ongoing crisis at the southern border as the president has grown increasingly frustrated with the situation.

Fox News’s John Roberts discussed the reporting on Friday with Rodney Scott, a former head of the U.S. border patrol.

“A new book by Chris Whipple says that President Biden, on at least one occasion has lost it over the border crisis. He writes in the Fight of His Life: Inside Joe Biden’s White House, ‘Meanwhile, illegal immigrants kept arriving and Biden was furious. Aides had rarely seen him so angry. From all over the West Wing, you could hear the president cursing, dropping F-bombs. He’d always apologize when women were present,’” Roberts began.

“The president apparently is upset at the lack of solutions. But if memory serves me correctly, Rodney, he’s the one who took off all the protections that were in place that were keeping people from crossing the border,” Roberts asked Scott.

“Yeah. That frustration sure doesn’t play out into action. The reason we’re talking so much about Title 42 today is because this administration took the playbook that career government employees with years of experience put together to help secure the border. And then he threw that out,” Scott said, adding:

Every single initiative that we have in place to secure the border, to slow down the flow of illegal immigration, because that is what the cartels use to mask. There are other criminal activity. This administration threw it out, just pulled that playbook back out. Re-reinvest in the remain in Mexico program. Reinvest in building some barriers that make every single Border Patrol agent more effective and probably just as importantly, reinvest some pressure on Mexico to enforce their own laws and to bring some transparency to some of the challenges we have down there. And all of a sudden, this crisis starts slowing down.

“Well, the president’s under increasing pressure from members of his own party, that, though the number of voices is still small at this point. So we’ll see if in the new year they begin to rethink this or if they just continue along the same path. Rodney, always great to catch up with you. Thanks for your thoughts on this. Merry Christmas to you,” concluded Roberts, wrapping the interview.

