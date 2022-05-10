President Joe Biden fired back at Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) on Tuesday over the senator’s call for the president to resign amid the rise in inflation.

Earlier in the day, Scott said, “Joe Biden is unwell. He’s unfit for office. He’s incoherent, incapacitated and confused.”

Rick Scott says Biden should resign as Biden focuses on his tax plan: “Joe Biden is unwell. He’s unfit for office. He’s incoherent, incapacitated and confused. He doesn’t know where he is half the time. He’s incapable of leading and he’s incapable of carrying out his duties.” — Burgess Everett (@burgessev) May 10, 2022

Following his speech on inflation, CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O’Keefe asked Biden to respond to Scott’s remarks.

“I think the man has a problem,” said Biden.

During his speech, Biden went after Scott’s proposal to raise taxes were the GOP to take back the Senate in November. Biden called it “the ultra-MAGA agenda.”

“Their plan is to raise taxes on 75 million American families, over 95 percent of whom make less than $100,000 a year total income,” said Biden. “The average tax increase would be about $1,500 per family. They got it backwards in my view.”

During the speech, Biden mistakenly said Scott is from Wisconsin. Scott is from Florida.

“The president just said I’m from Wisconsin… @JoeBiden is so incapacitated and incoherent, he can’t even keep his states straight,” tweeted Scott.

The president just said I’m from Wisconsin…@JoeBiden is so incapacitated and incoherent, he can’t even keep his states straight. — Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) May 10, 2022

Watch above, via MSNBC.

