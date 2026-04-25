Comedian and political pundit Larry Wilmore offered rare praise for President Donald Trump on his rescheduling of medical marijuana.

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche announced on Thursday that FDA-approved marijuana and state-licensed marijuana was being downgraded at a federal level from Schedule I to Schedule III. This means an easing on restrictions for researchers and that marijuana will be classified with drugs like ketamine and Tylenol with codeine instead of Schedule I drugs like heroin. The order does not affect recreational marijuana, which is federal prohibited, though it is legal under some states’ laws.

“Under the decisive leadership of [President Trump], this Department of Justice is delivering on his promise to improve American healthcare,” Blanche wrote in his rescheduling announcement.

On Saturday’s Table for Five, Wilmore, a vocal critic of the president, offered credit for the easing of restrictions of cannabis.

“The thing about it is marijuana has had a different history than other drugs because it was demonized in the ’30s as not so much a gateway to harder drugs, but a gateway to a Negro lifestyle. I mean, that’s the way it was presented, hanging out with with these ne’er do wells and it always had this weird like, you know, quote, unquote black mark,” he said.

Wilmore argued on social issues like marijuana, he feels Trump is “mostly Libertarian.”

“For most people, it’s an issue of being able to do what they want to do with their own freedom. And to give Trump a little credit, I think he’s mostly libertarian on these type of issues, if you take away the politics,” he said. “You know, and I think we’re getting closer as a country, this is one of the few bipartisan areas where we’re getting closer [to], I think, just, you know, there’s some things that, who cares?”

Watch above via CNN.

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