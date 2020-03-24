Former Vice President Joe Biden ripped President Donald Trump’s coronavirus response today after a number of comments POTUS made during his Fox News town hall Tuesday.

CNN’s Jake Tapper asked Biden about the president setting Easter as a target date for potentially relaxing CDC guidelines and getting the country back to work, despite pushback raising the ongoing serious public health concerns.

“He should stop talking,” Biden said, “and start listening to the medical experts. You talk about having an economic crisis, you want an economic crisis, watch this spike. Watch the number of dead go up. Watch the number of people who, in fact, connect with this virus.”

Biden said while everyone wants “the economy to open as rapidly as possible,” it’s important to “take care of the medical side of this immediately.”

He also said it’s important that Trump should be listening to Dr. Anthony Fauci before asking, “What is going on with this man?”

You can watch above, via CNN.

