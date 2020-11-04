Joe Biden spoke Wednesday with votes still being counted in several states, not outright declaring victory as President Donald Trump has done, but expressing optimism that his campaign will win in the end.

“Yesterday once again provde that democracy is the heartbeat of this nation. Just as it has been… for two centuries,” Biden said. “It we had any doubts, we shouldn’t have any longer about a government of, by, and for the people. It’s very much alive… Here the people rule. Power can’t be taken or asserted. It flows from the people and it’s their will that determins who will be the President of the United States.”

“It’s clear that we’re winning enough states to reach 270 electoral votes needed to win,” he continued.

Biden stated, “I’m not here to declare that we’ve won, but I’m here to report when the count is finished, we believe we will be the winners.”

The Democratic candidate expressed optimism about his chances in Michigan and Pennsylvania in particular. Right after he spoke CNN projected he would win Michigan.

He also said that it’s time to “lower the temperature” in America and “respect and care” for one another.

