Who is Winning in Michigan? The Latest 2020 Election Info and Vote Totals, All Day

The polls in the battleground state of Michigan opened at 7 a.m. local time on Election Day and will remain open until 8 p.m.

As of Monday, the RealClearPolitics average of the most recent polls show Michigan is tilting towards former Vice President Joe Biden, who holds a 4.2% advantage over President Donald Trump.

Michigan has 16 electoral votes, and was a key pickup for Republicans in 2016. This time around, Democrats are counting on putting the state back in their column — on the strength of polling which has consistently shown Biden ahead by a solid, if not overwhelming, margin. If the president were to pull the upset in Michigan, his potential paths to 270 electoral college votes would expand dramatically.

In the Senate Race, Sen. Gary Peters (D) is given an 83% chance to retain his seat by FiveThirtyEight. RealClearPolitics shows Peters with a 5.4% lead in the polls over his Republican challenger John James.

Though exit polling is reported throughout the day, the numbers, including early votes, are not available until after the polls have officially closed. At that time, we will update this post as results come in.

