‘Keep Living, Because We’re Not Going to Shut Down’: NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio Addresses Omicron Fears

Outgoing New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio told CNN the city will not be shutting down as a result of a surge in cases of the Omicron variant of Covid-19.

“Omicron is coming on like a freight train,” said John Berman on Wednesday’s New Day. “How do you feel about people coming to New York City to shop, to celebrate the holidays, to eat in restaurants, while this freight train is barreling through?”

“I feel great about people who are vaccinated,” de Blasio responded. “That’s just the bottom line. We have had strong vaccine mandates here in this city, including for indoor dining and entertainment. It’s one of the reasons this city has been one of the healthiest places in the country. Obviously, we’re all feeling the effects – the sudden surge from Omicron. Our doctors say it will be a brief, a very tough few weeks, but a brief few weeks.”

De Blasio added that it’s important to keep vaccinating people and get them booster shots. “Vaccination equals freedom at this point,” he said. “And we gotta get past this period, but the only way do it is to really deeply expand vaccination.”

Berman replied, “I get that,” before asking, “What kind of behavioral changes are you calling for among vaccinated and/or boosted people?”

“John, it’s important to say this clearly: we are not telling people to hide or hunker down or surrender to this situation. We’re telling people to be smart. If you’re not feeling well, stay home for sure. If you might’ve been exposed, get a test and act accordingly depending on result, of course. If you’re a vulnerable person – older, with serious preexisting conditions – limit the kinds of things you go to. But we’re not telling vaccinated people to stop living their lives.”

De Blasio told vaccinated New Yorkers, “Keep living, because we’re not going to shut down. I want to be very clear. I do not believe in shutdowns. Shutdowns are counterproductive at this point. Vaccination is the key and there’s still plenty more people who could get vaccinated or get that booster.”

Watch above via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com