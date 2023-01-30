Bill Gates Blames Mainstream Media for Amplifying Covid Vax Conspiracy Theories About Him and Chip Implants

Bill Gates is not too happy with the “mainstream media” and its coverage of wild conspiracy theories about him and Covid vaccines.

In an interview with Sarah Ferguson on ABC Australia this week, Gates was grilled on some uncomfortable topics, including his past relationship with the late Jeffrey Epstein. Ferguson also asked Gates about conspiracy theories involving him and Covid vaccines that spread across extremist circles on social media platforms.

Ferguson told an uncomfortable Gates that some conspiracy theories claimed Gates was pushing the vaccines to “control” people and implanting microchips inside the vaccines.

“Even to the extent of people saying you wanted to insert chips inside them,” Ferguson said.

Asked if he ever “complained” to “tech companies” about these conspiracy theories being spread, Gates revealed he did speak with digital platforms, though he did not specify which ones or how detailed the conversations got.

“There’s a constant dialogue of anybody who gets, you know, this crazy stuff published, going to the digital platforms and saying, ‘Hey, look at this, look at that,'” he said.

Gates claimed he is more concerned with the “mainstream media.” After Ferguson mentioned the chips conspiracy theory, the billionaire said the conspiracy theories seem to spread every time he’s asked about them by the media.

“I think it’s more of the mainstream news media that would constantly bring it up, even though it’s laughable. That did more to spread the rumors,” he said.

Later in the interview, Gates said he has hope for the future of social media, but he wasn’t too optimistic about Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter. He praised the fellow tech billionaire for some “great work,” but called Twitter probably not “the best use of his time.”

Watch above via ABC Australia.

