Jimmy Kimmel Roasts Trump’s Apparent Nap at NBA Finals: ‘I Hope Joe Biden Was Watching’

Jimmy Kimmel mocked President Donald Trump on Tuesday night for becoming “the first sitting president to shut down a major United States city so he could take a nap in front of a sold-out crowd at the NBA finals.”

Trump attended Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Monday night, when the New York Knicks hosted the San Antonio Spurs. His appearance drew attention both inside and outside the arena, with heightened security measures, causing disruptions around the venue, and fans loudly booing when he appeared on the arena’s Jumbotron.

The late-night host opened his monologue by joking about wait times due to the presidential level of security that aggravated fans as he rolled clips of anti-Trump protests, and then rounded on the crowd reaction when the president appeared on Madison Square Garden’s giant video screen during the national anthem.

“This was a bad idea to start with, and went about as badly as it could possibly go for Trump,” Kimmel quipped.

“The question on everyone’s mind was, would the president get booed in the Garden? The team didn’t want this,” Kimmel said. “So they were smart. They tried something clever: They showed him on the Jumbotron during the national anthem when it’s frowned upon to boo.”

“That strategy did not work at all,” he told viewers, showing footage of fans jeering the president as he stood and saluted during the anthem.

“He’s saluting for no reason. They’re booing. See, in his brain, he’s on stage at a Springsteen concert and they think he’s Bruce. They’re saying ‘Bruce.’ It was a booze cruise inside the arena and all the way up to the watch party at Bryant Park,” the host joked, showing footage of booing there as well.

“Even the pigeons were telling him to stick it. They say that was the loudest the president has been booed at a sporting event since Abe Lincoln flipped the coin at the Cotton Bowl,” Kimmel cracked.

But it was footage later in the game that became the centrepiece of the segment. Showing clips that appeared to capture Trump nodding off courtside, Kimmel joked that with his “belly full” of snacks, “it was nap time.”

Showing a clip of Trump with his eyes closed, he continued: “You can see, there’s Doses Malone who spent who knows how many millions of taxpayer dollars to get there, and he goes out like a light. He slipped for a long time. Who can fall asleep during the NBA finals at Madison Square Garden? Do you know how out of it you have to be?”

Kimmel also pointed to Trump’s long-running attacks on former President Joe Biden, whom he frequently labeled “Sleepy Joe” during campaign rallies and public appearances.

“I hope Joe Biden was watching this and laughing his ass off last night,” he cracked.

“Wake up! The Knicks lost,” he said. “They had a 13-game win streak until Trump showed up.”

“Basically, he did to the Knicks last night what he’s going to do to Republicans in Congress come November. He hit him with a jinx,” Kimmel concluded.

Watch above via ABC.

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