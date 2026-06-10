‘Sorry!’ CNN’s Anderson Cooper Cracks Up as He Lists Trump Merchandise Catalogue On-Air

CNN anchor Anderson Cooper struggled to suppress his laughter on the air Tuesday while discussing President Donald Trump’s gold-plated smartphone as he covered the president’s expanding catalogue of merchandise.

Cooper began the segment by profiling Trump’s UFC-themed commemorative “We, The People” medallion coins being sold ahead of the event scheduled for the White House South Lawn on June 14 as part of celebrations marking America’s 250th anniversary.

The coins, available in gold and silver versions, carry price tags reaching nearly $12,000. Cooper noted that the products are being promoted as personally designed by Trump.

“They’re all designed by President Trump himself, which is amazing,” Cooper quipped. “Where does he find the time?”

The CNN host then broadened the discussion to other Trump-branded ventures, including editions of the $99.99 Bible bearing the president’s name and a First Lady edition, “Never Surrender high-tops” sneakers.

“Three weeks into the war with Iran, President Trump posted this to social media claiming that the same high-tops were now selling at a sneaker convention in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, for $180,000,” he said. “That presidential post about sneaker prices during the war. Where does he find the time?”

Cooper then rounded on the Trump smartphone, which has recently begun shipping to customers. It was the phone’s revised marketing language that prompted Cooper’s visible amusement.

“While originally touted as being ‘Made in the USA,’ they’re now marketed as ‘designed with American values in mind,’” he said before pausing and apologizing to viewers as he began to laugh.

“Sorry,” Cooper said.

After another brief chuckle, the anchor returned to the claim, questioning what exactly the phrase was intended to convey.

He continued: “We should just pause and reflect on that claim for a moment: ‘Designed with American values in mind.’ I don’t know what that means. Someone was thinking about America when they signed the contract to hawk these?”

“Experts say they closely resemble a phone made in China, but somehow, American values were thought about when they were designed. Rest easy,” he joked.

Watch above via CNN.

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