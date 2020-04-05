Bill Gates has gotten a lot of attention amid the coronavirus pandemic for his 2015 TED Talk warning that the world is not prepared for the next big epidemic.

Gates spoke with Chris Wallace on Fox News Sunday and spoke urgently about what the world needs to do now, calling the coronavirus pandemic a “nightmare scenario.”

He said quarantine was absolutely necessary to reduce risk of seeing “the majority of the people infected and then a massive number seeking hospital care and lots and lots of death.” Gates expressed hope that with continued social distancing guidelines being followed across the country, “we should be able to get out of this with the death number well short of” the projection given by the coronavirus task force of 100,000 to 240,000 deaths with mitigation.

“It’s very important that those numbers are out there,” he said. “Dr. Fauci’s doing a very good job saying the numbers are what count here and the various models we do show that without this dramatic behavior change, it could get worse than that. But I do think if we get the testing fixed, we get all 50 states involved, we’ll be below that. Of course, we’ll pay a huge economic price to achieve that.”

At one point he told Wallace, “It is fair to say things won’t go back to truly normal until we have a vaccine that we’ve gotten out to basically the entire world… We’ll have to be very, very careful not to have the rebound until the vaccine comes.”

