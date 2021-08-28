HBO late-night host Bill Maher made waves with an uncharacteristic move in Friday’s show, commending Fox News’ Greg Gutfeld, while making the case for conservative comedy.

“There’s a new king of late night and his name is Greg Gutfeld,” Maher commented.

“Fox News found a good thing,” Maher said, highlighting the ability of the network to make entertaining segments out of liberal news. “They can make fun of liberals and they are doing it to great success.”

Maher pivoted to poking fun at Fox programming with parodies of fictional Fox shows.

The HBO host then switched gears in order to emphasize the changing context of conservative comedy and the success it has seen in recent news cycles.

“I keep saying to the liberals, ‘If what you’re saying sounds like an Onion headline, stop.’ And that’s why — this is why there’s an opening for conservative comedy,” continued Maher.

“Because when you tear down statues of Abraham Lincoln in the Land of Lincoln, ‘Land of Lincoln cancels Lincoln,’ it’s an Onion headline. You know, ‘Three-year-olds pick their own gender’ is an Onion headline. You know, a lot of this stuff that’s going on the left now, it’s, you know, ‘Seattle votes to decriminalize crime.’”

Maher highlighted that it is much easier as of late to generate conservative commentary that is humorous to the tune of today’s current events.

“Now, the problem is that they don’t know how to do comedy, but if they found someone who did, they could … Because comedy goes where the funny is,” said Maher. “And there is funny on the left now as well as the right.”

Maher’s panel also had commentary regarding the world of conservative comedy and Gutfeld.

“Guttfeld is kind of the same thing as a Trump rally,” Katty Kay stated, in which he uses similar rhetoric and content as Trump uses against liberal politics.

Ralph Reed additionally stated that, “half of comedy is you say something I don’t expect you to say,” insinuating that Gutfeld is able to veer away from predictability.

“I know Greg. He’s funny, he’s smart, he’s quick,” continued Reed.

