Fox’s Brian Kilmeade Asks Whether Trump ‘Knows Who He’s Dealing With’ in Iran After Shutting Down Peace Proposal

Fox News host Brian Kilmeade questioned whether President Donald Trump “knows who he’s dealing with” in Iran on Monday, a day after the commander-in-chief shut down an Iranian proposal to end the war.

The moment came as the network’s chief foreign correspondent Trey Yingst delivered the latest news on the war in Iran during Fox & Friends, including new reports on the proposed peace deal between the U.S. and Iran and the Islamic regime’s enriched uranium stockpile.

As Yingst handed it back to the curvy couch, Kilmeade asked, “Trey, is the president to believe – does he know who he’s dealing with? Is he dealing with the foreign minister and speaker, or is he dealing with the IRGC?”

H added: “Because this latest proposal is a huge step back. I mean, they are not going to turn over their nuclear – thousand pounds of nuclear – of enriched uranium? Are they gonna continue to enrich? I mean, this is a total nonstarter. Makes me think the IRGC (the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps) has taken over.”

Yingst replied: “I think the president understands exactly who he is dealing with, despite the fact the Iranians will put forward the foreign minister, or the parliament speaker, or Iran’s president, Masoud Pezeshkian, behind the scenes, the IRGC, these hardliners, are actually calling the shots and they are swaying the negotiations so that they ultimately get what they want. And the president understands that.”

It came the day after Trump pushed away Iran’s response to the U.S. proposal to end the war, calling it “TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE!”

In a short post on Truth Social, Trump said he had received the Iranian response to the U.S. plan and found it unsatisfactory.

“I have just read the response from Iran’s so-called ‘Representatives,’” he wrote. “I don’t like it — TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE! Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DONALD J. TRUMP”

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