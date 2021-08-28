WATCH: Bill Maher Mocks Fox News With Brutal ‘Comedy’ Show Ideas Like ‘Mad About Jews’

Comic and pundit Bill Maher used Fox News host Greg Gutfeld’s eponymous show as a premise to mock the network with a slate of parody “comedy” shows with Maher’s idea of Fox’s themes.

On Friday night’s edition of HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher, the host devoted a table bit, as the parlance goes, about Fox News making a foray into comedy programming.

Maher told his audience that “Fox News smells a good thing” with the success of Gutfeld, and that “they are coming up with, they have greenlit a whole new slate of conservative television shows.”

“Would you like to see some of the things they have coming?” Maher asked, then added “I knew you would.”

He then presented mock-up graphics for shows like Third Rock From The Sun [According To Science], Comedians In Cars Getting Jerky, I Love Doocy. Myth-Trusters, How I Met Your Handmaid, Mad About Jews With Steve Bannon. Q’s The Boss, I Dream Of Gerrymandering, Curb Your Environmentalism, and This Is Gus. You kind of have to see that one.

Maher went on to tell his panel that he always said conservative comedy failed because “There’s there’s not good fodder for it. You know, the liberals aren’t crazy. This was my answer. For many years.”

He went on to say that now “there is an opening for conservative comedy, because, you know, when you when you tear down statues of Abraham Lincoln in the land of Lincoln, land of Lincoln cancels Lincoln. It’s an Onion headline.”

“The problem is that they don’t know how to do comedy,” Maher said of conservatives. “But if they found someone who did, they could, because I do it more here than I used to, because comedy goes where the funny is and there is funny on the left now as well as the right.”

Watch above via HBO.

