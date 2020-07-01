Black Lives Matter Organizer Calls Trump ‘Terrorist-in-Chief’ on CNN: ‘Entrenching Himself Within the White Terrorist Movement’

Black Lives Matter organizer Melina Abdullah called President Donald Trump a “Terrorist-in-Chief” who is “the embodiment of white supremacist terrorism” on CNN Newsroom, Wednesday.

Responding to President Trump’s tweet calling a proposed Black Lives Matter sign in New York City a “symbol of hate,” Abdullah — who also serves as the chairwoman of California State University, Los Angeles’ Pan-African Studies Department — said, “I think it’s the height of hypocrisy for Donald Trump to call anything a symbol of hate. He is the embodiment of hate, and for him to say that affirming the value of black life is somehow hate, again, reminds us of who he is.”

“I think we need to remember who he is. That Donald Trump is the embodiment of white supremacist terrorism,” Abdullah continued. “When he is tweeting videos of people throwing up ‘white power’ and really entrenching himself within the white terrorist movement, right? He’s done that not just only over the last week, but over the last four years, and you see that really manifest in terms of the surge in hate crimes, which are primarily meted out on black people and at the hands of white people.”

“So it’s really important to understand what Donald Trump has done to this country, and where he’s chosen to align himself, and for him, again, to call anything hate is really the height of hypocrisy,” she went on. “And, you know, we need as a country to be willing to point to him and say that he is actually the Terrorist-in-Chief.”

CNN host Brooke Baldwin responded, “Wow. Those are strong, strong words. Obviously the White House would dispute that, but you’re allowed your freedom of opinion, and the fact is that the president is highly critical of Black Lives Matter, also has been critical of this notion of tearing down our nation’s monuments, Confederate monuments.”

Watch above via CNN.

