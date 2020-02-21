Bloomberg campaign national spokesperson Sabrina Singh defended the decision to release a parody video of the Democratic debate depicting candidate Michael Bloomberg stumping rivals when asking if they have started a business.

Singh told MSNBC that “it was a parody video” while making light of it all by stating, “there were no crickets that you could hear on stage.”

“I’m the only one here that I think that’s ever started a business, is that fair?” Bloomberg asks in the video, which also pans to an edited depiction of confused Democratic rivals.

“To that point, some people are saying that it is misinformation. That is just an outright lie the way that your campaign edited that video to try to make it look like he had stumped everybody on the stage. He is getting some serious heat for that misleading information,” said MSNBC host Ayman Mohyeldin.

The Bloomberg spokesperson defended the decision to post the video, noting that the sound effects, including crickets and shuffling papers, were clearly not part of the debate, which “we all watched.”

“I would say that that video is not meant to be misinformation at all. It was a parody video. There were no crickets that you could hear on stage. We all watched the debate. We know there was like two seconds of silence,” Singh said.

“But why do that?” Mohyeldin continued.

Singh responded, “I think it was to prove this is someone who is a business leader. Who can get things done. He’s worked in the private and the public sector. It was a video to be put out as a joke. I think social media companies should label it as such, a joke. It was not meant to be misinformation at all.”

“I think it was clear there were no sounds of crickets on the debate stage. We weren’t manipulating it in terms of words out of peoples’ mouth,” Singh concluded.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

