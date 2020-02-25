Well, this is not something one typically sees in standard morning show political fare, but it’s 2020 and apparently comments about kid’s genitalia are now a political thing?

Bloomberg senior advisor Tim O’Brien appeared on CNN’s New Day and went after some past comments made by current Democratic presidential frontrunner, Bernie Sanders. Since he has won two of the first three primary/caucus events, the opposition research against the Independent Vermont senator has flowed in a relentless fashion.

CNN anchor Alisyn Camerota addressed the “circular firing squad” that comes with a hotly competitive primary, asking O’Brien how he and his candidate Mike Bloomberg avoid a path of mutual destruction among the Democratic candidates.

O’Brien took something of a devil may care approach, diving into Sander’s past writings from the 1970s.

“We have a candidate who has risen in the polls because of this track record,” O’Brien said. “Bernie has loopy stuff in his background, saying women get cancer from having too many orgasms or toddlers should run around naked and touch each other’s genitals to insulate themselves from porn?”

Speaking for a nation of New Day viewers, Camerota exclaimed “What?!”

O’Brien was undeterred, asking why this “loony side of Bernie” has not yet surfaced. Well, here it is, in all its super weird splendor.

To what is he referring? Sanders published an essay decades ago, recently dug up by Mother Jones, that reads:

Now, if children go around naked, they are liable to see each others sexual organs, and maybe even touch them. Terrible thing! If we [raise] children up like this it will probably ruin the whole pornography business, not to mention the large segment of the general economy which makes its money by playing on people’s sexual frustrations.

As a child of the 70s, I can confirm that it was a fairly weird time in a post-cultural revolution America. But encouraging kids to demystify genitalia in this fashion? Not a traditional political position to say the least.

Watch above via CNN.

